79ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call (954) 364-2526.

Local News

John Black wanted in alleged $14.5M Ponzi scheme

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Crime
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File
AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

MIAMI – FBI agents are searching for John Black, also known as John Barnes. He is wanted on charges related to a Ponzi scheme involving three companies.

Agents believe the scheme was used to defraud about 90 investors from the U.S., Italy, Germany, England and Canada of at least $14.5 million. Investigators said the excuses for delays to pay investors included the coronavirus pandemic and storms in the Bahamas.

Black and his co-conspirators, Christopher Mancuso and Joseph Tufo, were ignoring calls and emails from investors, according to California Attorney General Xavier Becerra. U.S. District Judge Troy L. Nunley froze their assets on July 2.

“If it seems too good to be true, then it probably isn’t',” Becerra said. “Some people were told that their $25,000 investment could be tripled in four months. One person was promised that a $100,000 investment with these three would be quadrupled in just three months.”

Agents arrested Mancuso and Tufo, on Thursday in Orange and Contra Costa counties. Becerra said they froze their assets including real estate and cyber currency. Black told a Sacramento Bee reporter that he is innocent. The group allegedly used these companies: Financial Tree Trust, Financial Solutions Group Trust, and New Money Advisors, LLC.

The charges against Black include fraudulent securities scheme, grand theft, fraud in the offer or sale of a security,

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: