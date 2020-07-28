Police respond to scene of stabbing outside Broward Health Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Police are searching for the person responsible for a stabbing that occurred Tuesday morning in the parking lot of Broward Health Coral Springs, authorities confirmed.

A woman was transported from the scene at 3000 Coral Hills Drive to Broward Health North’s trauma center, but her condition has not been publicly released.

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as detectives scoured the area for evidence, eventually towing away a Toyota SUV.

Police have not released a possible motive for the stabbing or other details surrounding the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.