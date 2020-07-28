South Florida cyclists recording their rides due to violent interactions with angry drivers

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – South Florida cyclists are sharing the hair-raising videos of their close calls with drivers seemingly determined to run them off the road.

Newly obtained video by Local 10 captures the tense moments between a driver and cyclist last Saturday. Video shows a black pick-up truck slow down after initially passing by the cyclist, who was recording his ride.

“You’re on camera man,” cyclist Pablo said to the driver. “You’re on camera don’t worry.”

It happened along A1A in Palm Beach County. Pablo shared the video with Local 10.

Witnesses say the driver began shouting profanity and a homophobic slur. After Pablo told the driver he was recording, the truck veered to the right. You can hear the moment he makes contact with a bike.

John Havener was the cyclist behind Pablo. He said the truck swerved toward him, causing him to fall from his bike. This video from a second rider shows the aftermath.

"I totally did not expect him to swerve into me then and try to run us off the road," he said.

Havener, a veteran who served multiple tours in Iraq and Afghanistan was riding that day to log miles for a marine corps charity. What was most troubling to him was that the driver of that pick-up had a Marine Corps license plate.

"He could have killed me taken me away from my 5-year-old and 10-year-old kids and my wife," he said.

It’s not clear what started the dispute, but cyclists say it’s common for drivers to be frustrated by their presence on the road, leading many to start carrying cameras just in case.

“I don’t mind risking my life in combat, I do mind risking it when I’m doing my daily activities,” Havener said.