Florida coronavirus test locations closing because of tropical weather

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – All of Florida’s state-supported coronavirus testing sites will be closing as tropical weather approaches, a reminder of the forthcoming challenges as the pandemic overlaps with hurricane season.

The drive-thru and walk-up COVID-19 testing sites will temporarily close at 5 p.m. on Thursday, the state says. When they reopen will depend on when it’s safe to do so, with the target being by the morning of Aug. 5.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Nine — which is expected to become Tropical Storm Isaias — is forecast to approach South Florida as early as Friday and could bring heavy rain and strong wind.

A list of all the state-supported testing sites can be found by clicking here.

Some test sites may remain open through local counties, with more information available here.