Miami-Dade County begins making preps for tropical storm including closing testing sites

MIAMI, Fla. – Miami-Dade testing sites will close due to the threat of severe weather in South Florida this weekend.

Test sites in Miami will continuing testing Thursday, but will be closed on Friday, until further notice, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Drive-thru sites closing Friday include:

Amelia Earhart Park, 405 East 65th St., Hialeah

Marlins Park, 501 Marlins Way

Miami Jackson Senior High School, 1751 NW 36th St.

Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St.

Miami-Dade County Youth Fairgrounds, 10901 SW 24th St.

Miami Beach Convention Center, 17th Street and Convention Center Drive

Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St.

South Dade Government Center, 10710 SW 211th St., Cutler Bay

All Miami-Dade County walk-up sites are closed beginning Friday. Check the list here.

All of Florida’s state-supported coronavirus testing sites will close at 6 p.m. on Thursday.

A list of all the state-supported testing sites can be found here.

