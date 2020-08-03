84ºF

Local News

WATCH LIVE: Gov. Ron DeSantis holds coronavirus news conference in Fort Lauderdale

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County, coronavirus

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis is holding a news conference Monday morning at Broward Health in Fort Lauderdale.

Division of Emergency Management Director Jared Moskowitz will also be present at the 11:30 a.m. news conference.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.