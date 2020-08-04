Driver discovers body on side of I-95 after car becomes disabled

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Lucie County Sheriff Office’s has taken over an investigation involving a body that was found Tuesday on the side of Interstate 95.
According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, a driver’s car became disabled in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Mile Marker 127.
Reyes said the driver pulled over and discovered the body of a woman.
Troopers responded to the scene, but the Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the investigation.
The woman’s identity is not yet known and it’s unclear how she died.