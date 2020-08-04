83ºF

Driver discovers body on side of I-95 after car becomes disabled

Amanda Batchelor, Managing Editor

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. – The St. Lucie County Sheriff Office’s has taken over an investigation involving a body that was found Tuesday on the side of Interstate 95.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Yanko Reyes, a driver’s car became disabled in the southbound lanes of I-95 at Mile Marker 127.

Reyes said the driver pulled over and discovered the body of a woman.

Troopers responded to the scene, but the Sheriff’s Office has since taken over the investigation.

The woman’s identity is not yet known and it’s unclear how she died.

