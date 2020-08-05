Officers ask for help finding cancer patient who vanished in gray Honda Civic

HIALEAH, Fla. – A family is desperately looking for an 84-year-old cancer patient who left his home on Tuesday night in a 2004 gray Honda Civic with Florida tag JXWM55. They fear he is at risk during the coronavirus pandemic.

The patient, Juan Emilio Vives, was diagnosed with skin cancer. He underwent a surgical procedure that required making an incision on the front of his neck and into his windpipe. Doctors then placed a tube into the hole to keep it open for breathing.

A relative told Hialeah police officers Vives said the tube was causing him a lot of pain, he was tired and he didn’t want to live anymore. Relatives thought he was safe at home in bed on Tuesday night. Until Vives decided to grab his car keys and flee.

“Last night, he was seen getting in his car and leaving ... He left all his belonging,” Adriana Quintana, a spokeswoman for the Hialeah Police Department, said on Wednesday.

Quintana is asking anyone with information about Vives’ whereabouts to call Detective R. Garcia 786-316-1068 or 305-687-2525.