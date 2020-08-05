Police investigating shooting outside Oakland Park gas station

OAKLAND PARK, Fla. – Police in Broward County were on the scene of a shooting late Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the area of Northwest 21st Avenue and West Oakland Park Boulevard.

Detectives remained at the scene investigating the shooting which took place at an Exxon gas station.

Sources tell Local 10 News a man was shot in the head and transported to a nearby hospital.

Officers were trying to interview witnesses and a man who may have been involved.

There is no word yet on any motive in the shooting.