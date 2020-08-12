Do you have A- or AB- blood type? Teenage girl needs your help

A teenage girl who is undergoing treatment for a rare cancer that is difficult to treat needs platelet donations from people who have A- or AB- blood types.

Shanira Adderley is a 14-year-old Nicklaus Children’s Hospital patient. Her little brother donated bone marrow to help save her life after she was diagnosed with Blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm, or BPDCN, is a type of leukemia.

For more information about how to donate platelets to help Shanira, contact One Blood at 1-888-936-6283. The donor needs to specify it’s a direct donation of platelets to Shanira, whose date of birth is Sept. 16, 2005. A patient of Dr. Jorge Silva Galvez.