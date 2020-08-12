Miramar convenience store shooter turns himself in, police say

MIRAMAR, Fla. – A man involved in the early-morning fatal shooting at a Miramar store Tuesday has turned himself in, police say.

Brandon Morgan Loisy, 28, faces a manslaughter charge, according to Miramar police.

Store owner Eddie Mustafa said that the shooting appeared to be accidental among two friends and regular customers at the Countyline Shop & Save.

It happened before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the store on SW 69th Avenue, Miramar police said.

Mustafa told Local 10 News’ Andrew Perez that two friends were at the store when one pulled out a gun from his waistband casually and held it while chatting with his friend and leaning on a game machine.

“There was no arguments. They were friends. They were standing side by side and it seems like it was just an accidental thing,” Mustafa said.

Mustafa said the gun went off and the shooter initially tried to help the victim, but ultimately panicked and fled the scene.

Miramar police say Loisy turned himself in later Tuesday.

The victim’s name has been withheld by police.