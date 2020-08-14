Police search for 4 thieves involved in $10,000 shoplifting spree

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are investigating recent thefts that have occurred at a West Marine store in their city, and authorities believe the same thieves have been targeting other West Marine store locations throughout Broward County.

According to police, multiple thefts have occurred at the West Marine store at 2401 S. Andrews Ave. since July 26.

Police said the thieves have stolen various items, including GPS units, marine speakers and other marine electronics.

Detectives believe at least four people, three men and a woman, have been working together to target the stores.

Police said the thieves enter the Fort Lauderdale store during normal operating hours, grab merchandise and run out of the front doors, fleeing in an awaiting vehicle.

The business has so far suffered more than a $10,000 loss.

Detectives believe all of the thieves are in their 30s. They said one of the men has a large cross tattoo on his right calf.

Anyone with information about the thieves’ identities is asked to call Detective Reid at 954-828-5434 or contact the detective by email at treid@fortlauderdale.gov.