Video shows burglars take $6,000 from shed in Flagami

MIAMI – Miami detectives are asking the public for help with identifying the two burglars who stole $6,000 in property from a shed in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

According to Officer Kiara Delva, a spokeswoman for the Miami Police Department, one of the burglars has a tribal tattoo on his right bicep.

The two burglars — who were both wearing white baseball caps, white T-shirts and white and black sneakers

— broke into the shed about 4 a.m., on May 16, according to Officer Michael Vega.

Some of the items the victim reported stolen included a pressure washer, fishing rods and a weed eater.

