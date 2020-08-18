Family asks public for help after girl, 12, vanishes from Miami Lakes

MIAMI LAKES, Fla. – A family is asking the public for help with finding a 12-year-old girl who vanished from her home in Miami Lakes.

Anastasia Vela-Fernandez was last seen wearing a red and pink shirt and black leggings. She is 5-feet 2-inches tall and weighs about 120 pounds.

Anastasia was last seen on Saturday in the area of Cowpen Road and Simmons Street, near Miami Lakes Drive, police said.

Miami-Dade Police Department detectives are asking anyone with information about Anastasia to call 305-715-3300 and Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.