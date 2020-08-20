Coronavirus: Florida passes 10,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 but positivity rate dropping

Florida has lost over 10,000 residents to COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the state’s health department Thursday.
The state reported 4,555 new coronavirus cases with 117 more residents’ deaths.
Florida is now up to 588,602 confirmed cases and 10,049 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 137 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.
The state’s positivity rate has been heading in the right direction, with eight straight days under 10% and that percentage dropping to 6.78% for tests processed Wednesday. The statewide average positivity over the past week has been 7.6% with the two-week average at 8.54%.
The downward trend in positivity rates has also applied locally, with Miami-Dade and Broward counties each posting their lowest rates since June on test results from Tuesday. (See more on positivity rates lower in the story.)
The new deaths announced Thursday include 19 in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward, 17 in Palm Beach County and one in Monroe County.
The state has seen a dip in test results received, which is also a factor in the lower number of new cases uncovered in recent days.
County-by-county
In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,069 to 149,162. The county has 2,185 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.
Broward’s cases increased by 534 to 68,068. The county’s death toll is now at 1,051.
Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 224 to 39,886, with the death toll at 1,039.
Monroe County is now listed with 1,675 cases, a one-day increase of nine, and 14 deaths.
Florida has confirmed at least 35,650 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.
Positivity rates
Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4.3 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.55% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.
Positivity statewide has been between 6.78% and 8.20% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)
The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.
Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:
MIAMI-DADE
- 7/1 – 19.5%
- 7/2 – 20.9%
- 7/3 – 18.9%
- 7/4 – 20.5%
- 7/5 – 19.9%
- 7/6 – 20.9%
- 7/7 – 21.9%
- 7/8 – 26.3%
- 7/9 – 20.3%
- 7/10 – 21.5%
- 7/11 – 16.6%
- 7/12 – 20.3%
- 7/13 – 22.2%
- 7/14 – 20.0%
- 7/15 – 18.6%
- 7/16 – 18.3%
- 7/17 – 17.5%
- 7/18 – 20.6%
- 7/19 – 22.7%
- 7/20 – 19.3%
- 7/21 – 16.7%
- 7/22 – 18.6%
- 7/23 – 19.8%
- 7/24 – 19.7%
- 7/25 – 18.1%
- 7/26 – 18.2%
- 7/27 – 17.5%
- 7/28 – 16.3%
- 7/29 – 17.8%
- 7/30 – 14.9%
- 7/31 – 16.2%
- 8/1 – 15.3%
- 8/2 – 12.5%
- 8/3 – 13.7%
- 8/4 – 15.5%
- 8/5 – 12.8%
- 8/6 – 14.5%
- 8/7 – 13.4%
- 8/8 – 12.2%
- 8/9 – 10.8%
- 8/10 – 13.6%
- 8/11 – 18.3% (would have been 12.4% when excluding historical data submission)
- 8/12 – 12.8%
- 8/13 – 10.9%
- 8/14 – 10.7%
- 8/15 – 10.3%
- 8/16 – 12.3%
- 8/17 – 10.5%
- 8/18 – 9.7%
- 8/19 – 9.7%
BROWARD
- 7/1 – 13.5%
- 7/2 – 16.2%
- 7/3 – 14.0%
- 7/4 – 16.3%
- 7/5 – 15.9%
- 7/6 – 12.9%
- 7/7 – 14.0%
- 7/8 – 22.5%
- 7/9 – 14.9%
- 7/10 – 15.8%
- 7/11 – 13.4%
- 7/12 – 13.8%
- 7/13 – 16.0%
- 7/14 – 14.8%
- 7/15 – 16.6%
- 7/16 – 14.3%
- 7/17 – 13.7%
- 7/18 – 12.6%
- 7/19 – 17.6%
- 7/20 – 15.1%
- 7/21 – 12.3%
- 7/22 – 14.1%
- 7/23 – 15.7%
- 7/24 – 12.9%
- 7/25 – 12.2%
- 7/26 – 13.2%
- 7/27 – 10.8%
- 7/28 – 12.7%
- 7/29 – 13.8%
- 7/30 – 10.8%
- 7/31 – 12.8%
- 8/1 – 12.0%
- 8/2 – 8.3%
- 8/3 – 10.4%
- 8/4 – 8.8%
- 8/5 – 8.3%
- 8/6 – 9.7%
- 8/7 – 9.7%
- 8/8 – 8.7%
- 8/9 – 9.4%
- 8/10 – 9.9%
- 8/11 – 8.6%
- 8/12 – 9.0%
- 8/13 – 7.5%
- 8/14 – 7.1%
- 8/15 – 8.3%
- 8/16 – 9.0%
- 8/17 – 7.6%
- 8/18 – 6.0%
- 8/19 – 7.3%
Tracking the records
Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12
Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11
Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on Aug. 12 (included a historical data submission); not counting that, record would be 3,576 on July 12
Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12
Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12
Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24
Latest totals
The United States has passed 5.5 million confirmed cases, with over 173,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.9 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.
Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 22.4 million. There have been more than 788,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 14.3 million being declared recovered.
Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:
- Thursday: 4,555
- Wednesday: 4,115
- Tuesday: 3,838
- Monday: 2,678
- Sunday: 3,779
- Saturday: 6,532
- Friday: 6,148
- Aug. 13: 6,236
- Aug. 12: 8,109
- Aug. 11: 5,831
- Aug. 10: 4,155
- Aug. 9: 6,229
- Aug. 8: 8,502
- Aug. 7: 7,686
- Aug. 6: 7,650
- Aug. 5: 5,409
- Aug. 4: 5,446
- Aug. 3: 4,752
- Aug. 2: 7,104
- Aug. 1: 9,642
- July 31: 9,007
- July 30: 9,956
- July 29: 9,446
- July 28: 9,230
- July 27: 8,892
- July 26: 9,344
- July 25: 12,199
- July 24: 12,444
- July 23: 10,249
- July 22: 9,785
- July 21: 9,440
- July 20: 10,347
- July 19: 12,478
- July 18: 10,328
- July 17: 11,466
- July 16: 13,965
- July 15: 10,181
- July 14: 9,194
- July 13: 12,624
- July 12: 15,300
- July 11: 10,360
- July 10: 11,433
- July 9: 8,935
- July 8: 9,989
- July 7: 7,347
- July 6: 6,336
- July 5: 10,059
- July 4: 11,458
- July 3: 9,488
- July 2: 10,109
- July 1: 6,563
- June 30: 6,093
- June 29: 5,266
- June 28: 8,530
- June 27: 9,585
- June 26: 8,942
- June 25: 5,004
- June 24: 5,511
- June 23: 3,289
- June 22: 2,926
- June 21: 3,494
- June 20: 4,049
- June 19: 3,822
- June 18: 3,207
- June 17: 2,610
- June 16: 2,783
- June 15: 1,758
- June 14: 2,016
- June 13: 2,581
- June 12: 1,902
- June 11: 1,698
- June 10: 1,371
- June 9: 1,096