Coronavirus: Florida passes 10,000 resident deaths from COVID-19 but positivity rate dropping

Florida has lost over 10,000 residents to COVID-19, according to the latest data released by the state’s health department Thursday.

The state reported 4,555 new coronavirus cases with 117 more residents’ deaths.

Florida is now up to 588,602 confirmed cases and 10,049 resident deaths attributed to the novel coronavirus since the start of the outbreak, according to the Florida Department of Health. At least 137 non-residents have also died from COVID-19 in Florida, the state’s dashboard says.

The state’s positivity rate has been heading in the right direction, with eight straight days under 10% and that percentage dropping to 6.78% for tests processed Wednesday. The statewide average positivity over the past week has been 7.6% with the two-week average at 8.54%.

The downward trend in positivity rates has also applied locally, with Miami-Dade and Broward counties each posting their lowest rates since June on test results from Tuesday. (See more on positivity rates lower in the story.)

The new deaths announced Thursday include 19 in Miami-Dade County, two in Broward, 17 in Palm Beach County and one in Monroe County.

The state has seen a dip in test results received, which is also a factor in the lower number of new cases uncovered in recent days.

A look at the number of COVID-19 test results received by Florida's health department each day over the past two weeks. (Florida Department of Health)

County-by-county

In the past day, Miami-Dade County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased by 1,069 to 149,162. The county has 2,185 coronavirus-related deaths, the highest total in the state.

Broward’s cases increased by 534 to 68,068. The county’s death toll is now at 1,051.

Palm Beach County’s cases increased by 224 to 39,886, with the death toll at 1,039.

Monroe County is now listed with 1,675 cases, a one-day increase of nine, and 14 deaths.

Florida has confirmed at least 35,650 coronavirus-related hospitalizations since the start of the outbreak.

Positivity rates

Statewide, Florida reports having completed over 4.3 million tests for COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 13.55% coming back positive. The state says its target is to stay below 10% positivity.

Positivity statewide has been between 6.78% and 8.20% over the past week, representing a downward trend. (This percentage is the number of people who test positive for the first time divided by all the people tested that day, excluding people who have previously tested positive.)

A look at the percentage of COVID-19 tests that have come back positive in Florida over recent days. (Florida Department of Health)

The rate of positivity among people tested for COVID-19 across Florida topped out at over 18% for tests processed July 8.

Here’s a look at how those percentages have trended in Miami-Dade and Broward counties:

MIAMI-DADE

7/1 – 19.5%

7/2 – 20.9%

7/3 – 18.9%

7/4 – 20.5%

7/5 – 19.9%

7/6 – 20.9%

7/7 – 21.9%

7/8 – 26.3%

7/9 – 20.3%

7/10 – 21.5%

7/11 – 16.6%

7/12 – 20.3%

7/13 – 22.2%

7/14 – 20.0%

7/15 – 18.6%

7/16 – 18.3%

7/17 – 17.5%

7/18 – 20.6%

7/19 – 22.7%

7/20 – 19.3%

7/21 – 16.7%

7/22 – 18.6%

7/23 – 19.8%

7/24 – 19.7%

7/25 – 18.1%

7/26 – 18.2%

7/27 – 17.5%

7/28 – 16.3%

7/29 – 17.8%

7/30 – 14.9%

7/31 – 16.2%

8/1 – 15.3%

8/2 – 12.5%

8/3 – 13.7%

8/4 – 15.5%

8/5 – 12.8%

8/6 – 14.5%

8/7 – 13.4%

8/8 – 12.2%

8/9 – 10.8%

8/10 – 13.6%

8/11 – 18.3% (would have been 12.4% when excluding historical data submission)

8/12 – 12.8%

8/13 – 10.9%

8/14 – 10.7%

8/15 – 10.3%

8/16 – 12.3%

8/17 – 10.5%

8/18 – 9.7%

8/19 – 9.7%

BROWARD

7/1 – 13.5%

7/2 – 16.2%

7/3 – 14.0%

7/4 – 16.3%

7/5 – 15.9%

7/6 – 12.9%

7/7 – 14.0%

7/8 – 22.5%

7/9 – 14.9%

7/10 – 15.8%

7/11 – 13.4%

7/12 – 13.8%

7/13 – 16.0%

7/14 – 14.8%

7/15 – 16.6%

7/16 – 14.3%

7/17 – 13.7%

7/18 – 12.6%

7/19 – 17.6%

7/20 – 15.1%

7/21 – 12.3%

7/22 – 14.1%

7/23 – 15.7%

7/24 – 12.9%

7/25 – 12.2%

7/26 – 13.2%

7/27 – 10.8%

7/28 – 12.7%

7/29 – 13.8%

7/30 – 10.8%

7/31 – 12.8%

8/1 – 12.0%

8/2 – 8.3%

8/3 – 10.4%

8/4 – 8.8%

8/5 – 8.3%

8/6 – 9.7%

8/7 – 9.7%

8/8 – 8.7%

8/9 – 9.4%

8/10 – 9.9%

8/11 – 8.6%

8/12 – 9.0%

8/13 – 7.5%

8/14 – 7.1%

8/15 – 8.3%

8/16 – 9.0%

8/17 – 7.6%

8/18 – 6.0%

8/19 – 7.3%

Tracking the records

Florida’s most cases announced in a day: 15,300 on July 12

Florida’s most resident deaths announced in a day: 276 on Aug. 11

Miami-Dade’s most cases announced in a day: 4,141 on Aug. 12 (included a historical data submission); not counting that, record would be 3,576 on July 12

Broward’s most cases announced in a day: 1,772 on July 12

Palm Beach’s most cases announced in a day: 1,171 on July 12

Monroe’s most cases announced in a day: 84 on July 24

Latest totals

The United States has passed 5.5 million confirmed cases, with over 173,000 deaths from COVID-19, the highest numbers in the world. Over 1.9 million Americans have been deemed recovered, according to data compiled from various sources by Johns Hopkins University.

Worldwide, the number of COVID-19 cases reported has surpassed 22.4 million. There have been more than 788,000 deaths worldwide attributed to the pandemic, with over 14.3 million being declared recovered.

Florida’s daily new cases have trended as follows:

Thursday: 4,555

Wednesday: 4,115

Tuesday: 3,838

Monday: 2,678

Sunday: 3,779

Saturday: 6,532

Friday: 6,148

Aug. 13: 6,236

Aug. 12: 8,109

Aug. 11: 5,831

Aug. 10: 4,155

Aug. 9: 6,229

Aug. 8: 8,502

Aug. 7: 7,686

Aug. 6: 7,650

Aug. 5: 5,409

Aug. 4: 5,446

Aug. 3: 4,752

Aug. 2: 7,104

Aug. 1: 9,642

July 31: 9,007

July 30: 9,956

July 29: 9,446

July 28: 9,230

July 27: 8,892

July 26: 9,344

July 25: 12,199

July 24: 12,444

July 23: 10,249

July 22: 9,785

July 21: 9,440

July 20: 10,347

July 19: 12,478

July 18: 10,328

July 17: 11,466

July 16: 13,965

July 15: 10,181

July 14: 9,194

July 13: 12,624

July 12: 15,300

July 11: 10,360

July 10: 11,433

July 9: 8,935

July 8: 9,989

July 7: 7,347

July 6: 6,336

July 5: 10,059

July 4: 11,458

July 3: 9,488

July 2: 10,109

July 1: 6,563

June 30: 6,093

June 29: 5,266

June 28: 8,530

June 27: 9,585

June 26: 8,942

June 25: 5,004

June 24: 5,511

June 23: 3,289

June 22: 2,926

June 21: 3,494

June 20: 4,049

June 19: 3,822

June 18: 3,207

June 17: 2,610

June 16: 2,783

June 15: 1,758

June 14: 2,016

June 13: 2,581

June 12: 1,902

June 11: 1,698

June 10: 1,371

June 9: 1,096

