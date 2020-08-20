Man snatches woman’s iPhone as she’s sitting on park bench in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Coral Springs police are searching for a man who robbed a woman earlier this month at a park in the area.

The robbery was reported Aug. 4 at a park in the 6100 block of Turtle Run Boulevard.

According to authorities, the 30-year-old victim was sitting on a park bench, talking on her phone, when a man snatched her cellphone and took off running east on the sidewalk.

Surveillance image shows man wanted in connection with robbery in Coral Springs. (Coral Springs Police Department)

Surveillance video shows the victim running after the man.

According to authorities, the man eventually got into the passenger side of a silver, four-door Nissan and drove off.

The victim was unable to catch the thief and went home, at which time she contacted police.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call Detective Ken Johnson at 954-346-1223 or email him at KJohnson@coralsprings.org.