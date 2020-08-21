2 boys, woman attacked by dog in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Two boys and a woman were hospitalized Friday afternoon after they were attacked by a dog in Coral Springs.

The incident was reported shortly before 2:30 p.m. at a home near Mullins Park.

According to authorities, the boys, ages 11 and 12, were taken to a hospital as trauma alerts.

Police said one of the boys had been bitten in the face and arm.

A 35-year-old woman was also attacked by the dog, authorities said.

According to police, the dog is believed to be a pit bull and is now secured in the bedroom of a home.

No other details were immediately released by authorities, but a neighbor told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela that the dog belongs to the victims.

She said one of the boys ran to her home and told her to come help and that the dog “had gone crazy.”

The woman said the boy was bleeding from the back of his neck and had a gash on the back of his head.