Heartbreaking 911 call released in fatal stabbing of Sunrise mother

SUNRISE, Fla. – Authorities on Friday released the 911 call made by a South Florida mother who police said was fatally stabbed by her boyfriend this week.

Officers said they were called at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday about the incident at the Sunblest Townhomes community in the 4700 block of Northwest 89th Avenue.

“Hurry up, please,” Belkis Rosales told the dispatcher. “He’s killing me. Why would you do that to me?”

A man, who police identified as her boyfriend, Kacey Wilson, 28, was also heard in the audio.

“I’m bleeding, please come,” Rosales said.

The dispatcher asked for the victim’s name, but Rosales began screaming uncontrollably and the call eventually disconnected.

The dispatcher called the number back and Wilson answered.

“I need you to tell me what’s going on there,” the dispatcher told him.

“We just got into a fight,” he responded calmly.

“And why was she bleeding?” the dispatcher asked.

“Because she grabbed a knife and tried to stab me,” Wilson answered.

The dispatcher is heard in the audio asking Wilson if Rosales was stabbed.

“Yes, she tried to stab me,” he said.

The dispatcher then repeatedly asked where Rosales was injured, but Wilson seemed to be unsure. He asked Rosales where she was stabbed. Her response cannot be heard on the call, but Wilson appeared to tell the dispatcher that Rosales said she was stabbed in the chest.

The dispatcher told Wilson to stay on the phone with her until police arrived, but the call eventually dropped.

The dispatcher called Wilson back and it appeared that he was in the car, as the sound of other vehicles could be heard as well as the sound of wind.

Wilson told the dispatcher he was not in the car, but when police arrived, he was nowhere to be found. He was eventually located and arrested on a charge of premeditated murder.

Relatives of Rosales’ told Local 10 News that she was killed while her 3-year-old son was inside the home.

A cousin said Wilson is the boy’s father.

A GoFundMe page has been created to help with Rosales’ funeral costs and to help care for her child.