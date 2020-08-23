Police looking for woman wanted in connection with teen bicyclist hit and run

BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Police are have released a photo of a woman they believe is connected to the hit-and-run crash that killed a teen bicyclist in Bal Harbour Saturday.

Ethan Gordon, 14, was crossing Collins Avenue at the 10200 block on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to Miami-Dade police. That’s when he was struck by a car traveling northbound.

🚨 We are investigating a hit and run crash that resulted in the death of a 14 year-old bicyclist. Investigators have identified Luisa Fernanda Ahearn as one of the subjects involved. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at 305-471-8477. pic.twitter.com/7w8ISZJqP8 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) August 23, 2020

Police said the driver “failed to stop and render aid” and instead fled the scene.

Investigators have identified Luisa Fernanda Ahearn, 24, as “one of the subjects involved” in the hit and run that happened that happened . Miami-Dade police said the driver fled northbound on Collins Avenue and then went westbound on 163rd Street.

A 14-year-old boy was killed after a driver struck him in Bal Harbour and then fled the scene. (WPLG)

The incident happened less than a mile north of the Bal Harbour Shops.

The vehicle involved was a silver 2018 KIA Optima sedan. Investigators say the car will have windshield and right-front end damage.

Anyone with information on Ahearn’s whereabouts are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.