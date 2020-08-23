84ºF

Police looking for woman wanted in connection with teen bicyclist hit and run

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Miami-Dade police want to speak with Luisa Fernanda Ahearn, 24, who they believe is connected to the hit-and-run crash that killed a 14-year-old bicyclist in Bal Harbour Saturday night.
BAL HARBOUR, Fla. – Police are have released a photo of a woman they believe is connected to the hit-and-run crash that killed a teen bicyclist in Bal Harbour Saturday.

Ethan Gordon, 14, was crossing Collins Avenue at the 10200 block on Saturday around 6 p.m., according to Miami-Dade police. That’s when he was struck by a car traveling northbound.

Police said the driver “failed to stop and render aid” and instead fled the scene.

Investigators have identified Luisa Fernanda Ahearn, 24, as “one of the subjects involved” in the hit and run that happened that happened . Miami-Dade police said the driver fled northbound on Collins Avenue and then went westbound on 163rd Street.

The incident happened less than a mile north of the Bal Harbour Shops.

The vehicle involved was a silver 2018 KIA Optima sedan. Investigators say the car will have windshield and right-front end damage.

Anyone with information on Ahearn’s whereabouts are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305) 471-8477.

