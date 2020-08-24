Pit bull euthanized after attacking 2 boys, their mother in Coral Springs

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A pit bull has been euthanized after it attacked two boys and their mother last week at their home in Coral Springs where they had been fostering it for a few weeks, authorities confirmed Monday.

According to Officer Chris Swinson, a spokesman for the Coral Springs Police Department, the boys’ father owns a dog training business and had been training the dog at the home for its soon-to-be owner.

Swinson said the dog was euthanized at the request of the owner.

According to authorities, the dog attacked the boys and their mother Friday afternoon at the home on Northwest 196th Avenue near Coral Springs Drive.

The boys, ages 11 and 12, were taken to Broward Health North as trauma alerts, where they remained hospitalized Monday. Their mother, 35, was also taken to the hospital but was released Friday night.

Swinson said the 12-year-old boy had separated the dog from his mother and stabbed it.

A neighbor told Local 10 News reporter Hatzel Vela that one of the boys ran to her home and said that everybody got hurt and “you gotta come and help -- the dog went crazy.”

The woman said the boy was bleeding from the back of his neck and had a gash on the back of his head.

Police described the dog attack as an unfortunate accident and said no one will face charges.