Driver crashes after shots fired at car, according to reports

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Sky 10 was over the scene as a person was hoisted into an air rescue hospital near Amelia Earhart Park.

Initial reports from Miami-Dade police are that a person was shot at while driving, then crashed while trying to get away. A car was at the scene with bullet holes in the windshield and crime scene tape surrounding it.

Injuries the driver sustained were from the crash; they were not hit by any gunshots.

The suspect allegedly took off after firing the shots.

The incident happened around 5:30 p.m.

(This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.)