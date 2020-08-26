Women accused of sex trafficking teenage girls go before judge in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A major FBI bust in Broward County led to agents arresting two women for child sex trafficking.

The feds accuse those two women of basically pimping out two 15-year-old girls for sex across Broward and Palm Beach counties.

It was an undercover operation that ultimately led a federal task force to the alleged traffickers and their young victims, both of whom had been reported missing by their families in the days and weeks before they were found.

Local 10 News was the only station there as 21-year-old Kiara Nunez and 19-year-old Alexandra Ramirez were escorted into the Broward County Main Jail.

Their case went before a federal judge on Wednesday after the FBI announced their arrests earlier this week, charging the pair with two counts of sex trafficking of a minor.

The feds say Nunez and Ramirez groomed their young victims for prostitution and trained them to spot and flirt with their potential Johns but, that wasn’t making much money.

So, they took the operation online, forcing their teen victims to pose nude for advertisements, and to help negotiate their prices.

Undercover agents came across one of those ads and struck a deal for a "two girl special" for $250 to meet up with Nunez and one of those teens for sex.

The sting went down at a Fort Lauderdale hotel.

Court documents detail how one of the alleged young victims was sometimes drugged to get her ready for her dates.

Ramirez and Nunez reportedly threatened both girls’ lives if they ever told anyone about what was going on.

The feds say it all played out between October of last year through January, when they conducted their sting.

They say nearly two dozen Airbnb's were booked over a two-month span, where some of these encounters are believed to have happened, along with hotel rooms.

Their case is scheduled to be back before a judge on Thursday.