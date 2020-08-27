Police in North Miami searching for man they believe is behind dangerous crime spree

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The search is on for a thief believed to be behind a string of robberies in North Miami.

He is a crook who North Miami police say has been busy. He held up the clerk at a Circle K, and a day later he robbed a laundromat down the street.

Now police want to catch him before he strikes again.

Surveillance video inside the Circle K located off 134th Street and West Dixie Highway captured the moments a man walked into the convenience store and posed as a customer before holding the clerk at gunpoint last Tuesday.

He demands that she open the register before walking behind the counter and stealing $150 dollars from the drawer. He then walked right out the front door.

Investigators say after holding the clerk at gunpoint, the man breaks into the laundromat, with surveillance cameras again capturing his every move

Once inside the Splash Coin Laundry on Wednesday, he is seen jumping over a counter and taking more than $400 dollars in cash from a register, but that is just the beginning of his violent search for more cash.

He then smashes a second register, soon discovering it was empty.

Customer Lisa Sinnet walked in to Splash to do laundry when she saw all the destruction, including an ATM riddled with bullets, but the steel encasing proved to be too much for this crook.

"It makes me feel unsafe in the neighborhood," said Sinnet.

The business owner told Local 10 News' Roy Ramos the suspect, who remains on the loose, has cost him at least $5,000 in damage. A setback he just can't afford at a time when all businesses are suffering.

"There are people here that are really trying to build their businesses and you are not helping people when you come in and steal from them," said Sinnet.

Anyone with information about the crimes or that thinks they recognize the suspect is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-371-TIPS.