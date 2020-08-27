Police looking for 5 people involved in vandalism, theft spree

CORAL GABLES, Fla. – A late Saturday night into Sunday morning vandalism and theft spree has Coral Gables police hoping someone can identify anyone who was part of the group they say is responsible. Video captured their every move.

On Aug. 23 at 12:56 a.m., police said three males in the group were caught on video drawing graffiti on a handicap parking sign and at the Coral Gables Youth Center at 405 University Drive.

Their marker spree including defacing more property including benches, city equipment, walls, fountains and a vehicle.

Two female subjects, one with a German Shepard dog, were with the group.

Two of the males came back at 5:09 a.m. and were captured on video removing two bar stools from PPole Pizza at 279 Miracle Mile.

Under Florida law, vandalism is punishable by a fine and/or imprisonment.

Police will also be releasing surveillance video from PPole Pizza.

If you have any information about any of the people police say are responsible for the crimes, call Coral Gables Police at (305) 442-1600. If you want to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.