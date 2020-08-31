6 South Florida restaurant kitchens ordered shut last week

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Roaches, food out of temperature and hand washing issues were just some of the violations found last week by state inspectors inside South Florida restaurant kitchens.

Below is a list of places that were ordered shut and some of their violations. All the places mentioned were allowed to re-open following an ordered cleanup and re-inspection.

***LA CASA DE LA DECADA

5779 SW 8TH STREET(TAMIAMI TRAIL)

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE

ORDERED SHUT 8/27/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 1 live roach on the hand sink located in the kitchen area. Observed approximately 4 live roaches on wall behind the steam table located in the kitchen area. Observed 1 live roach inside steam table (no food in steam table). Observed 1 live roach on the back prep area floor. Observed approximately 2 roaches on container stored under hand sink located at the back prep area.”

“Stop Sale issued on time/temperature control for safety food due to temperature abuse. Observed ham (46°F - Cold Holding); cheese (47°F - Cold Holding); milk (44°F - Cold Holding); cooked rice (56°F - Cold Holding); raw shell eggs (48°F - Cold Holding) check on top of eggs stored in the 2 glass door reach in cooler located at the back prep area.”

“Raw animal food stored over ready-to-eat food. Observed raw shell eggs stored over cooked rice.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to items stored in the sink. Observed charcoal inside the hand sink located by white reach in cooler at the back storage area.”

***LOS PERROS

8410 WEST FLAGLER STREET

MIAMI

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately 5 live roaches inside standing cooler in kitchen area. Standing cooler is empty with no food inside. Observed one live roach crawling by mop sink.”

***LUCKY STAR CHINESE

318 SOUTH FLAMINGO ROAD

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/20

19 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Stop Sale issued due to food being exposed to possible cross contamination. Observed one live roach inside rice container in dry storage area.”

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed about 50 in the following areas- On the interior of empty soy sauce buckets On the floor at cook line, under cooking equipment On dish draining shelves with clean pots and pans On box of sauces at cook line Under rice cooker at cook line On dry storage shelf Inside rice container On shelf above reach in cooler at cook line.”

“Food placed in soiled container/ equipment. Observed fried chicken wings stored in an empty carton box that was used to stored raw chicken in walk in cooler. Operator placed fried chicken wings in a food grade container and discarded carton box. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Gaskets with slimy/mold-like build-up. Throughout.”

“Objectionable odors in bathroom or other areas of the establishment. Upon entering employee restroom, smelled a very strong odor of cigarette smoke through facial mask.”

“Employee with no hair restraint while engaging in food preparation.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use due to being blocked by table. Employee removed the table. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Required employee training expired for all employees.”

***RUCHI INDIAN RESTAURANT

17085 PINES BLVD.

PEMBROKE PINES

ORDERED SHUT 8/27/20

11 VIOLATIONS FOUND

ALSO ORDERED SHUT 9/17/18

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed 3 on the floor under reach in freezer at front counter. Observed 4 under reach in cooler at cook line. Observed 2 on prep table under blender at cook line. Observed 1 on the wall behind prep table at cook line.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed about 8 flying around in dry storage room. **Repeat Violation**.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Observed approximately 6 at front counter and dining room area on the floor. 10 on kitchen floor under reach in coolers and prep table at cook line. 6 on prep table near blender. 4 inside base of blender.”

***BOHIO LATIN FLAVORS

2179-2181 NORTH STATE ROAD 7

MARGATE

ORDERED SHUT 8/25/20

15 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. Observed approximately: 8 live roaches at the coquille. 1 live roach in dry storage room. 13 live roaches in walk-in cooler gaskets and door frame. 2 live roaches in the dishwashing area.”

“Observed approximately 12 dead roaches throughout the back of house. 4 in the coquille area , 3 in dry storage and 6 in dishwashing area.”

“Employee handled soiled dishes or utensils and then handled clean dishes or utensils without washing hands. Observed dishwasher doing from dirty dish to clean dishes without washing hands. Employee washed hands.”

“Live, small flying insects in kitchen, food preparation area, food storage area and/or bar area. Observed approximately 10 live flies in the dish storage area. Flying around area.”

“Wiping cloth solution exceeding the maximum concentration allowed stored in a location that could result in the cross contamination of food, equipment, utensils, linens, single-service, or single-use articles. Observed wiping cloth chlorine bucket at over 200 ppm. Operator changed the bucket and it was at 100 ppm.”

“Accumulation of food debris/grease on food-contact surface. Observed reach in freezers in the dish and kitchen area soiled.”

***CHINA PALM

2702 WEST ATLANTIC BLVD.

POMPANO BEACH

INSPECTION BASED ON A COMPLAINT

ORDERED SHUT 8/27/20

7 VIOLATIONS FOUND

“Roach activity present as evidenced by live roaches found. 3 live roaches in dining room. 1 of 3 eliminated. Area cleaned and sanitized. 4 live roaches in dry storage room with box freezer and reach in cooler, not in kitchen. 4 live roaches at restroom at rear door, not in kitchen 2 live roaches on bottom shelf of prep table in rear kitchen Approximately 5 live roaches at corner of rear kitchen at outside if walk in cooler and dish area.”

“Dead roaches on premises. Approximately 20 dead roaches in dining room. Roaches removed, area cleaned and sanitized. Approximately 15 dead roaches in dry storage room with chest freezer and reach in cooler, not in kitchen 2 dead roaches in hallway leading to rear door and restroom. Approximately 5 dead roaches at dry storage room next to rear door containing rice, flours and some canned goods Approximately 10 dead roaches in restroom. Approximately 10 dead roaches in chemical closet near rear door, not in kitchen Approximately 10 dead roaches under bottom shelf of prep table in rear kitchen. Approximately 20 dead roaches in corner of rear kitchen at outside of walk-in cooler and dish machine area.”

“Hand wash sink not accessible for employee use at all times. Hand wash sink blocked by a stack of food buckets. Buckets removed.”