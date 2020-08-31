Attorney speaks out for couple that survived fatal boat wreck

MIAMI – It was early July when a boat crashed near Bimini with two couples on board. The search was extensive for one of the passengers who to this day hasn’t been found. Her boyfriend died.

The other couple — Josbel Fernandez and Violeta Khouri — were airlifted to a South Florida hospital.

Today, their attorney addressed what they are calling “rumors” that suggest the surviving couple is being painted as murderers when in reality they say this was just a horrible boating accident.

According to their attorney, the couples met while vacationing in the Bahamas and decided to go boating. The boat ran aground at a high rate of speed shortly after midnight. An investigation is still open

“My heart goes out ... that being said, we want the truth to be known,” the attorney said Monday. “You have two desperate people on a boat that’s drifting and they’re bleeding. Violeta was very seriously injured and couldn’t move. And, out of, desperation Josbel reached out to a friend, and it took a while to reach the friend on the island, who happened to be an American with his own boat there.”

She went on to say the family of the deceased has been telling a story that isn’t rooted in the facts. Local 10 News has reached out for comment from the family of the deceased but has not heard back.