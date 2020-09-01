DJ Erick Morillo found dead in Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Erick Morillo, the star international DJ who was facing charges of sexual battery, was found dead Tuesday, Miami Beach police say.

Morillo was 49.

Officers say they received a 911 call at 10:42 a.m to 5660 La Gorce Drive. Detectives are on scene and in the preliminary stages of the investigation, Miami Beach Public Information Officer Ernesto Rodriguez said in an email.

Morillo was arrested early last month after being accused of sexual battery on a woman in December at his home on La Gorce Drive.

Morillo denied the accusations but turned himself in with his attorney after the results of a rape kit came back and tested positive for Morillo’s DNA.

He was scheduled for a court hearing Friday.

Morillo was best known for the 90′s song “I Like to Move It.”

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

