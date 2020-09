MIAMI – Florida Keys Sheriff’s Office deputies are asking drivers to beware of crocodiles crossing the road at night.

Deputies released a photograph showing the dead reptile that deputies found Aug. 13 on Card Sound Road.

“Plenty of wildlife live in the area due to the Crocodile Lake National Wildlife Refuge,” a spokesperson for the department wrote.

Deputies suspect a driver struck and killed the crocodile. They are asking drivers to drive slowly in the area.

