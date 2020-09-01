Here’s how South Florida airports will benefit from FAA’s $1.2 billion in grants

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – U.S. airports are receiving more than $1.2 billion in safety and infrastructure grants through the Federal Aviation Administration, with $71.5 million going to airports in Florida, the FAA announced Tuesday.

Of that, $23 million will go to South Florida.

Here’s a look at how those South Florida airports will benefit:

$8,411,277 to Miami Executive Airport to construct a taxiway

$7,280,576 for Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to install lighting, rehabilitate a taxiway and install a visual guidance system

$4,958,363 for Key West International Airport for noise mitigation

$1,614,518 for North Perry Airport in Hollywood to extend the runway

$800,700 for Fort Lauderdale Executive Airport to install runway incursion lighting

The other Florida airport improvements include:

$10,941,888 to Orlando Sanford International Airport to rehabilitate a taxiway and taxiway lighting

$6,895,959 to Melbourne International Airport to improve the terminal building

$6,032,375 to Tallahassee International Airport to rehabilitate the taxiway

$5,554,235 for Lakeland Linder International Airport to improve a taxiway and rehabilitate taxiway lighting

$5,214,381 to Leesburg International Airport to rehabilitate a runway and runway lighting

$4,261,666 to Tampa Executive Airport to rehabilitate the runway

$3,334,955 to Vero Beach Regional Airport to rehabilitate the apron

$2,747,720 to Valkaria Airport to widen the taxiway

$2,464,301 to Naples Municipal Airport to improve airport drainage and install perimeter fencing

$970,768 to Witham Field in Stuart to install perimeter fencing and reconstruct the apron

In total, U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao announced Tuesday that grant money will be awarded to 405 airports in 50 states and six U.S. territories.

“This $1.2 billion federal investment will improve our nation’s airport infrastructure, enhance safety, and strengthen growth in local communities, which is especially important as the economy recovers from COVID-19,” she said in a statement.