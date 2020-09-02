Store owner warns others of burglars who break in through walls

MIAMI – Astute burglars exploited two vulnerabilities: A neighboring vacant store and a security system that did not account for the possibility that someone could break a hole through the wall, store owners said.

Detectives believe the burglary was about 5:30 a.m. Wednesday at 4750 NW 7th St., in Miami’s Flagami neighborhood.

The business, Gator Communications Of Miami Corp., advertises cell phone unlocking, international top-ups and repairs services. They also sell new mobile phones.

The store owners said the burglars took newer model phones worth at least $10,000 to $15,000.

Detectives are asking anyone with information about the burglary to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.

MORE CRIME STORIES