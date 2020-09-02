Man turns himself in to police following fatal shooting outside barbershop

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 26-year-old man turned himself in to authorities Monday night, days after a fatal shooting occurred outside a barbershop near Florida International University’s main campus.

Guillermo Alejandro Gazapo-Figueroa faces a second-degree murder charge.

According to detectives, Gazapo-Figueroa, of Miami, and the victim, identified as Jose Luis Contreras Carmona, 39, of Hialeah, got into an argument inside the barbershop, which continued outside in the shopping plaza’s parking lot.

Police said Gazapo-Figueroa shot the victim multiple times before fleeing the scene in a white car.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel were called to the scene and took the victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center, where he died.

Several people were detained and questioned by detectives to determine their involvement, if any.

Gazapo-Figueroa is the only person facing charges at this time.

He is being held without bond at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Details regarding the initial argument between the suspect and victim are unclear.