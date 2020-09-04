Zoo Miami set to open, just waiting on mayor’s OK

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The sign at Zoo Miami reads “Thanks for Visiting.” And spokesman Ron Magill says they are ready for visitors to safely return.

They’ve just been waiting on the green light from Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“All I can tell you is that we at Zoo Miami are ready to open,” Magill said Friday. “And we have been ready to open. We’re just awaiting word from the mayor’s office.”

The Mayor’s office isn’t yet ready to make a decision.

Magill says there’s some thinking that approval could come after the Labor Day holiday, to reduce the risk of huge crowds trying to visit at once.

The Zoo did open to one visitor Friday, 8-year-old Jaden Blanco, who is fighting a brain tumor. And the animals seemed happy to have a little company.