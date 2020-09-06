Police search for man who exposed himself, attempted to sexually assault spa worker

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Police officers in Fort Lauderdale are looking for a man who committed both a bold and disgusting crime.

Surveillance video shows a man walking into the Angel Day Spa on Southeast 12th Street and exposing himself before he attempted to violently sexually assault an employee.

Authorities are now searching for the suspect and are hoping the public can help. Neighbors in the area want the dangerous criminal off the street.

“We don’t need that kind of person running around in this town,” said George Griffin, who works nearby.

The entire disturbing situation was caught on camera.

The video shows the man exposing himself to a female employee, and when she runs away to call police, he follows her.

The frightened victim is then seen running back to the front of the business in an attempt to get away from the man for a second time. He grabs her and throws her to the ground, attempting, to sexually assault her as she fights back and screams for help. The man then runs out of the business.

Police are actively searching for the man, who is described as a while male, 25-30 years old, approximately 5-foot-11 and weighing around 200 lbs. He has dark hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a Miami Marlins logo baseball cap, along with a black t-shirt and black Air Jordan sweatpants. He was also wearing black mask with white “LV” (Louis Vuitton style) monogram print.

“If they done it to them, they will do it to someone’s housewife,” said Griffin.

Anyone who recognizes the man, or with any other relevant information, is urged to contact Fort Lauderdale Police or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.