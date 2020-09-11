Local tributes remember those lost in 9/11

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Occasions around South Florida paid tribute to the victims on the 19th anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks. Americans across the country are remembering the plane attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people at New York’s World Trade Center, at the Pentagon and near Shanksville, Pa., on Sept. 11, 2001.

In Southwest Miami-Dade, the lives of those lost during 9/11 became part of a Salute to Healthcare workers sky dive by The Black Daggers, members of the Army Special Operations Command Parachute Demonstration Team.

The sky dives took place on Friday over Kendall Regional Medical Center and at the Miami Cancer Center at Baptist Health as part o the U.S. Army’s Salute to Healthcare Workers.

In Miami Lakes, 2,977 flags were planted at Picnic Park West overnight creating a blanket of red, white and blue. Miami Lakes Mayor Manny Cid hosted a 9/11 Flag Memorial Ceremony on Friday morning along with town officials, police and the city’s fire department. The ceremony included a bell-ringing commemoration and remarks.

And, in Fort Lauderdale, the city’s Fire Rescue draped an American flag across Broward Boulevard and Southwest 2nd Avenue using one of the department’s firetrucks.