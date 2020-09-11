Pastor killed outside flea market may have been caught in crossfire of argument

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Pastor Gregory Boyd was known for the high-energy messages he would deliver at New Birth Harvest Outreach Ministries Churches of Deliverance.

Loved ones and the congregation are now mourning his death Boyd’s death after he was killed in a drive-by shooting outside The Village Flea Market and Mall in Northwest Miami-Dade Thursday.

Miami-Dade Police said Boyd was walking by a shoe store when an argument between a woman and a group of men broke out. A second group of men approached as the argument heated up and gunfire erupted and the pastor was shot, according to the Associated Press.

Police are investigating but believe that Boyd was caught in the crossfire of gunshots from the argument.

The gunfire erupted as Local 10 reporter Terrell Forney and videographer Nick Lupo were outside of the flea market broadcasting a live report about the arrest of two men suspected in a drive-by shooting that killed a 7-year-old girl.

“I’m waiting to wrap up the package before we go live again and all of a sudden I hear all of these shots,” Forney said. “I hear, 'Pop! Pop! Pop! ... and it feels like it never really stopped.”

Local 10 provided police with video Lupo record in hopes that it may help with the investigation into how Boyd was killed.