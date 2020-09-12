82ºF

Local News

Baby boy dies after car crash in Miami-Dade

Roy Ramos, Reporter

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Traffic
Lights atop a police cruiser flash at the scene of a crime in this undated file image.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a baby boy’s death after a car crash Friday night in Miami-Dade County.

Witnesses said a Surfside police officer who was in the area performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the baby who wasn’t breathing.

Officers responded to the multi-vehicle crash about 6:40 p.m. to Northwest Second Avenue at Northwest 157th Street in the Golden Glades neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used air rescue to rush him and his mother to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where a doctor pronounced him dead.

Local 10 News Assignment Desk Editors Wilson Louis and Emily Hales and Photojournalist Carlos Castro contributed to this report.

