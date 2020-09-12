Baby boy dies after car crash in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating a baby boy’s death after a car crash Friday night in Miami-Dade County.

Witnesses said a Surfside police officer who was in the area performed cardiopulmonary resuscitation on the baby who wasn’t breathing.

Officers responded to the multi-vehicle crash about 6:40 p.m. to Northwest Second Avenue at Northwest 157th Street in the Golden Glades neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel used air rescue to rush him and his mother to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center where a doctor pronounced him dead.

