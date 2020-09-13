Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy dies from COVID

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Deputy has died after battling COVID-19.

PBSO announced that Deputy Angela Chavers died at age 44 on Saturday.

She began her career at the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office in 2002. She was assigned to Inmate Management/Corrections Division.

Angela is survived by her son and niece.

She is at least the third PBSO deputy to die from the respiratory illness caused by the coronavirus, the Palm Beach Post reported.

At the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, four employees have died from the virus. The most recent was Pamela Ford, 54, a community programs supervision specialist who died on Sept. 4.