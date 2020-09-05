Broward Sheriff’s Office grieves employee’s death to COVID-19

MIAMI – Broward Sheriff’s Office community programs supervision specialist died of COVID-19 on Friday, according to the agency.

Pamela Ford, 54, tested positive for the coronavirus on Aug. 12.

Ford’s diagnosis came a few days before BSO Lt. Aldemar “Al” Rengifo Jr. died of COVID-19. He tested positive July 27.

Their deaths followed BSO dispatcher Nikima Thompson’s death in May and BSO deputy Shannon Bennett’s death in June.

A BSO spokesperson wrote on Twitter Ford’s death was the cause of great sadness for the agency.

According to the Florida Department of Health’s dashboard on Friday night, 1,212 deaths in Broward County have been associated with COVID-19.

It is with great sadness that we announce the loss of BSO family member, Pamela Ford, who died on Friday, September 4, 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19 on August 12, 2020. Pamela was our community programs supervision specialist and will be greatly missed. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/Teh0L7VVU8 — Broward Sheriff (@browardsheriff) September 5, 2020

