Longtime Broward Sheriff’s Lieutenant dies after contracting COVID-19

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Another member of the Broward Sheriff's Office has died after contracting COVID-19.

BSO confirmed that Lt. Aldemar "Al" Rengifo Jr. passed away Sunday morning.

Rengifo was hospitalized on July 27 after testing positive for the novel coronavirus.

It is not known whether he contracted the virus while on duty.

The 47-year-old was with BSO for over two decades, joining the department in January 2000, according to a release.

Rengifo had recently been working with the Youth and Neighborhood Services Bureau. He previously worked in the Internal Affairs and Criminal Investigations divisions.

He is survived by his wife and son.

As of Sunday morning, out of 5,688 employees with the Broward Sheriff’s Office, a total of 498 have tested positive for COVID-19.

Of those, 362 have since received negative tests and are either back at work or in the process of returning.

BSO has 136 employees that are currently positive for COVID-19.

There have been four coronavirus-related deaths among BSO employees; two sworn officers and two civilians.