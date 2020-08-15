Coronavirus testing site moves from church to Cagni Park in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – The North Miami walk-up testing site at the Holy Family Church moved to the Cagni Park, Miami-Dade County officials announced on Friday.
Appointments for adults and children as young as 5 years old will be available online from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. starting on Sunday.
The site at 790 NE 135th St. will open at 9 a.m. on Monday. Children need to arrive with a parent or adult guardian. For more information, call 311.
