Tropical storms cause flooding, other damage in area

MIAMI, Fla. – Before it was Tropical Storm Sally, Tropical Depression 19 made landfall near Black Point Marina in south Miami-Dade on Saturday, bringing heavy rains and causing gusts of more than 40 miles an hour. The storm snapped tree limbs and scattered debris across roads in Cutler Bay.

Closer to the shore in Hollywood, red flags flew outside lifeguard stands as the surf picked up.

On Miami Beach, a kite surfer decided to take advantage of the winds. Not the best idea, however, as the National Weather Service continues an advisory of a high rip current risk in effect through Sunday evening along coastal Broward County and coastal Miami-Dade County.

Along South Beach, a driver parked where he thought his car would be safe but he told Local 10 that there was a whoosh of wind and then a crack.

That’s when a tree snapped and fell onto his car.

“A 70-foot tall tree smashed down on top of the car,” he said.

Luckily, he wasn’t inside at the time. His BMW X3 SUV wasn’t as fortunate.

Further south in Islamorada, flooding along Old Highway forced many drivers to find alternate routes. In Key West, Duval Street drivers waded through several inches of water.

TD19 eventually strengthening into Tropical Storm Sally, but before it made its way into the gulf, it dumped several inches of rain over South Florida.

A flood watch issued by the NWS is in effect for Southern Florida throughout Sunday morning.

Local 10 Weather Authority’s Luke Dorris said Sunday’s weather will be stormy with more heavy rain, but storm activity will be scattered.

The overall rain chance is 60%, and highs will hit the upper 80s with southeast winds at 10-15 mph.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions will be be in play, with that high rip risk and small craft advisory in effect for Sunday.