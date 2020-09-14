Man killed in drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Two men were shot at early Monday morning in a drive-by shooting in northwest Miami-Dade, one of whom was struck, authorities confirmed.

According to Miami-Dade police spokesman Angel Rodriguez, officers responded to the scene in the 2000 block of Northwest 66th Street just before 1:45 a.m. in reference to a ShotSpotter alert.

Rodriguez said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel also responded to the scene and pronounced the victim who was shot dead at the scene.

The second man was not injured, Rodriguez said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.