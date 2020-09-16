Police: 19-year-old led cops on multi-county chase before being taken into custody

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A 19-year-old man is facing charges following a multi-county chase that started in Miami-Dade County Monday night, authorities confirmed.

Miami Beach police said a 2020 Kia Optima was stolen Saturday morning during an armed robbery near 75th Street and Ocean Terrace.

The owner tracked the car to the area of Northeast Second Avenue and 154th Street, but detectives were not able to locate it.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, police spotted the vehicle just after 7:30 p.m. Monday heading north on Northeast Second Avenue from Northeast 154th Street.

Police said they attempted to pull over the driver, but Menachem Jarrod Williams, of Sunrise, refused to stop, speeding through stop signs and red lights.

According to police, the chase lasted for more than 30 minutes with Williams driving all the way to Broward County and then back to Miami-Dade.

Police said the chase ended on West Oakmont Drive in the Country Club of Miami neighborhood in northwest Miami-Dade.

Williams bailed out of the car, and ran off but he was quickly apprehended, authorities said.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a vehicle, fleeing and eluding police and driving without a driver’s license.