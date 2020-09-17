Family of motorcyclist pleads for person responsible for killing teen to come forward

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – The family of a 19-year-old teenager on a motorcycle who was killed in a hit and run, gathered at the spot Thursday where their loved one died. The person who hit the motorcyclist did get out of the car, but instead of helping, police said the driver left the car behind and ran off.

“Y’all took my baby away from me too fast,” Fredrica Byrd cried out while she held a flyer that showed the picture of both Devin Borders and his passenger, Jada Perry, 19, who survived the crash and is still recovering in the hospital.

The incident happened on Sunday, Sept. 13 around 7:30 p.m. when police said a 2012 Nissan Altima struck Borders' motorcycle near Southwest 282nd Street and 127th Avenue in Southwest Dade.

“Don’t nobody want to feel the pain we feel,” said Leonard Borders, Devin’s father.

A neighbor in the area, Cellita Ceran, went live on Facebook shortly after the crash showing the aftermath as police and fire rescue surrounded a white Nissan Altima with extensive front end damage.

“The driver unfortunately did not survive the accident — the passenger also suffered serious bodily injury,” Detective Jeff Childers of the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Devin’s mother said her son loved motorcycles, that he had just graduated in July from mechanic’s school and was getting ready to start a new job.

“Just imagine if that was your loved one out there and you wanted to know who did this. They need to be held accountable for what they did,” Byrd said.

“To that driver, I forgive you but I need you to turn yourself in because I know my baby is in a better place.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Miami Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.