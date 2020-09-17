Jewish New Year services Friday in South Florida will keep safety first

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, begins Friday night. Usually, it’s a celebration and a way to bring people together, but this year, because of COVID-19, it will look a bit different.

Each year for Jews across the world, the sound of the Shofar ushers in the new year.

In past years, South Floridians have packed into synagogues for services. But not this year.

“This year not only will it be different, it should be different because we need to adjust what was going on in our community. We strongly believe that to affirm community means to separate yourself from the community this year to ensure the life and well-being of your neighbors and your people,” Rabbi Mario Rojzman of Temple Beth Torah Benny Rok Campus said.

[RELATED: Local 10.com’s Worship Services List of Livestreams Around South Florida]

Rojzman has been with Temple Beth Torah in Miami Beach for 17 years and usually on Rosh Hashanah, he’s be speaking to more than 2,000 people in their sanctuary.

But the Temple’s president, Jill Koch, says the switch to virtual has actually allowed them to reach even more people this year.

“Everyone gets 5 codes that they can join their families from all over the country -- all over the world -- that they can join with them and the reason we’re doing that is that way people know Beth Torah is their home no matter where they are.”

Other congregations around South Florida area also adapting online services. Some are even hosting “drive in” type services, similar to a drive-in movie set up.

“We believe that life comes first. We will be here for you but you will be in the right place where you belong this year, home with family, and we will be your family,” Rojzman said.