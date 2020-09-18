Coral Springs suspect in controversial arrest appears in court

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Christopher Nobles appeared in Broward County court on Friday after a witness' video of his arrest prompted an investigation.

It’s unclear if Nobles knows that a Coral Springs resident witnessed his arrest and advocated for the Coral Springs Police Department to investigate it.

It’s also unclear if he knows the department’s leadership swiftly released the officers' body camera video to justify the officers' tactics during Nobles' arrest.

Deputies are set to release Nobles from Broward County main jail on a $2,600 bond. Nobles is facing charges of domestic violence battery with bodily harm, possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting an officer with violence and driving with a revoked driver’s license.