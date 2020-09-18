Pedestrian fatally struck by vehicle near Amelia Earhart Park; driver flees scene

HIALEAH, Fla. – A pedestrian died early Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle near Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred in the area of Northwest 119th Street and East Fourth Avenue.

Police said the impact of the collision sent the victim flying in the air 30 to 40 feet before they hit the ground.

The driver fled the scene, authorities said.

Nearby roads blocked were blocked off during the investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.