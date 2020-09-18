89ºF

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

Ross Palombo, Washington, D.C., Bureau Chief

Tags: Supreme Court
WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became a feminist icon around the world, died on Friday night of complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The Supreme Court released a statement saying Ginsburg was surrounded by family when she died at her home in Washington, D.C.

