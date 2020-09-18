Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies

WASHINGTON – Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who became a feminist icon around the world, died on Friday night of complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer. She was 87.

The Supreme Court released a statement saying Ginsburg was surrounded by family when she died at her home in Washington, D.C.

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died this evening of complications from pancreatic cancer. She was 87. pic.twitter.com/D4DnIXux0l — SCOTUSblog (@SCOTUSblog) September 18, 2020

This is a developing story.