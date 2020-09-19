Social media users share Notorious RBG tributes

After news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer, social media users shared #NotoriousRBG tributes.
The moniker is a play on Biggie Smalls, the rapper known as Notorious B.I.G. In 2013, Shana Knizhnik, a then NYU school of law school student, saw a friend use the nickname and decided to use to for her Tumblr blog on Ginsburg.
People are starting to gather at the #NotoriousRBG mural at 15th and U NW Washington DC to pay their respects. Rest in power. We will #mobilize. pic.twitter.com/a0dLD7Br40— Andre M. Perry (@andreperryedu) September 19, 2020
View this post on Instagram
You can’t have the truth without Ruth. Long live the glorious and notorious RBG. I am so incredibly sad to hear of her passing and I am quite honestly, terrified by her absence 🧡 We ALL need to pick up the torch and make sure that light never goes out. . . . #rbg #moderndayhero #notoriousrbg
