Social media users share Notorious RBG tributes

Andrea Torres, Digital Reporter/Producer

Tags: Supreme Court
This is the Notorious RBG icon social media users are sharing on Friday night.
This is the Notorious RBG icon social media users are sharing on Friday night.

After news that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died Friday of complications with metastatic pancreatic cancer, social media users shared #NotoriousRBG tributes.

The moniker is a play on Biggie Smalls, the rapper known as Notorious B.I.G. In 2013, Shana Knizhnik, a then NYU school of law school student, saw a friend use the nickname and decided to use to for her Tumblr blog on Ginsburg.

❤️

The icon# #rbg #notoriousrbg RIP

