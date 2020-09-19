Man walking on I-95 hit by pick-up, vehicle didn’t stop

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Florida Highway Patrol is looking for a Chevrolet pick-up truck that they say was involved in a hit and run on Interstate 95 and Pembroke Road on Friday evening.

A driver traveling southbound hit the 58-year-old Fort Lauderdale man, whose name has not been released, just after 8:30 p.m., according to investigators. FHP said the man was walking northbound on the inside-emergency lane, north of Pembroke Road.

The vehicle, which FHP believe is a Chevrolet Pickup Silverado 1500, struck the pedestrian causing the man to propel into the air and land in the right travel lane of the Express Lane. The vehicle year of the truck is between a 1999-2006, the pic-up is a light color, and possibly has custom rims. The truck will have damage to the front end.

Take a closer look at the pick up truck FHP is looking for that struck and killed a man on Interstate 95. (WPLG)

FHP located a 2001 silver Toyota Corolla not too far from where the man was hit. The disabled car was parked in the emergency lane and was registered to the victim. Investigators are looking into if the man was walking from the car that may have broken down when he was hit.

FHP currently has no witnesses to the fatal crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol Bureau of Criminal Investigations if you have any information. Leave a message by dialing *347 or call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-8477.